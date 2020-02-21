Chipinge College of Horticulture 2020 graduation ceremony





Stephen Ephraem





CHIPINGE - Vocational students who graduated at Chipinge College of Horticulture situated at Tongogara Refugee Camp are not sure if they will manage to become employers in the next five years.

Most of the 78 graduates who spoke to TellZim News after the graduation ceremony said they preferred to join formal employment than the informal sector.

This is contrary to government ’ s idea for vocational training which emphasises initiating informal businesses when one gets trained.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Tongogara Refugee Camp administrator Johanne Mhlanga indicated that the informal sector was the way to go.

"Zimbabwe economy is now dualised as we have both the formal and the informal sector. But which of the two is overtaking the other? It's the informal sector. Anyone who has been imparted with vocational skills should be prepared to start own business," said Mhlanga.

Guest of honour Dr Abednego Nyoni said vocational training was the fastest way of empowering youth for the informal sector.

"Vocational training has five advantages which include the time factor. Usually a course is completed in two years which gives advantage to the student to get necessary skills and join the industrial sector.

"The old curriculum used to prepare students for the formal sector but now a graduate is expected to start his or her own business and be their own employers. Graduates should go out with that in mind," said Dr Nyoni.

College administrator Victor Ngwenya, Chipinge College of Horticulture incorporated students from various backgrounds.

"Despite being run by United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) the centre enrolls students from different religious and socio-economic backgrounds. Refugees from Tongogara Refugee Camp are also enrolled at the learning institution," said Ngwenya.







