







Ruvarashe Chichera





MASVINGO - A hairdresser at Flamboyant Hotel was last week sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by magistrate Patience Madondo after her vindictive husband exposed her for stealing hotel towels, bed sheets, cutlery and crockery.

Magistrate Madondo set aside four months from the 12 and wholly suspended the remaining eight months on condition that Kadambu performed 280 hours of community service.

Primrose Kadambu stole seven towels, five white bed sheets, two dinner plates, five forks, one stainless steel knife and one table spoon which were in the saloon at Flamboyant Hotel.

The State’s case as presented by Malvern Mapako was that, Kadambu who resides at 19156 Ingwe Drive Rujeko C, and is employed as a hairdresser at Flamboyant Hotel, stole hotel towels and cutlery on February 16, 2020.

The stolen property was taken to her home where she intended to use it.

Kadambu’s luck ran out when she had a misunderstanding with her husband, Liberty Chiweshe, who then took the stolen property back to the hotel to fix her.