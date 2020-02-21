Samson Chidzurira





Triader Chipunza

ZAKA – The District Schools Inspector (DSI) here has praised the humanitarian gesture from prominent preacher Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly of Spirit Embassy-Good News Church after they adopted all pupils at Bota Primary School and paid all their fees for 2020.

The Uebert Angel Foundation paid full fees for the 1 026 pupils at Bota Primary School under the foundation’s Adopt a School programme.

Zaka DSI Samson Chidzurira described the gesture by the Eubert Angel Foundation as very generous and will go a long way in ensuring that every child has access to education.

“This is something which we pray to happen often so that our children will all be accorded equal access to education.

“The Eubert Angel Foundation has brought hope upon all the pupils at Bota Primary School and now it is up to the pupils to study and not let the generous gesture go in vain.

“Parents have been struggling to raise money and we have been receiving reports of many pupils dropping out but this year everyone will be in school at Bota Primary School,” said Chidzurira.

The ''Adopt a School'' programme earlier this year also paid the whole year’s school fees for the 797 pupils at Kadyamadore Primary School in Chikwaka communal lands in Mashonaland East province.

A total of 78 students at tertiary institutions are also benefiting through the programme.







