







Progress Chaya

A senior mechanic at Mutendi Mission recently appeared before Masvingo magistrate Candice Kasere and was slapped with a 18-month jail term for stealing 50kg of copper wire from his employer.

Regis Chidzonga (32), from Choga village under Chief Nyamweda, who worked at Mutendi Mission garage as a senior mechanic and spray painter, was charged for theft as defined in section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Six months of Chidzonga’s sentence were suspended on condition that he will not commit a similar offence over the next five years. The remaining 12 months were also suspended on condition that he completed 420 hours of community service at a police station.

It was the State’s case that on February 05, Chidzonga was stopped by garage security guard Godfrey Wafa while carrying a sack of stolen copper wires trying to exit the premises.

Upon searching the vehicle further, the security guard also found a car battery which Chidzonga could not account for.

A report was then made to their manager Torwiwa Mufandaedza who filed a report to the police.

An alert Wafa had for many days tracked Chidzonga gathering together many pieces of copper wire hiding them in the garage saying he need to fix school bases until the day he collected them that led to his arrest.

In defence Chidzonga said there had been a long-standing enmity between him and his superiors that make them blackmail him.