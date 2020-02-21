Killer Zivhu





Brighton Chiseva





MASVINGO – Chivi South Member of Parliament (MP) Killer Zivhu has said the Zimbabwean crisis was mainly caused by corruption, sanctions and bad journalism.

Zivhu said this while addressing journalists at a workshop organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) on community reporting.

He said the three factors of corruption, sanctions and bad journalism contributed equally to the problems the country faced but it was journalism that held the keys to a better tomorrow.

He lamented what he referred to as ‘destructive’ journalism which he said was scarring away investors and donors by emphasising on the negatives.

He also said lamented the lack of investigative journalism in the country, saying big cases of corruption remained hidden as the media are not doing a good job.

“The police and Zimbabwe Anti - Corruption Commission (ZAAC) cannot stop corruption. It is, rather, good journalism which can stop corruption in Zimbabwe.

“Sanctions will not go because Chamisa and President Mnangagwa have sat down to talk but will only go when journalists start reporting in a way which portrays a good image of the country.

“The state media and the private media are reporting as complete opposites when they should be coming together and report effectively on corruption. It should not be seen as if a side of the media is exposing corruption while the other is covering up,” said Zivhu.

He said polarisation in the media industry could be easily seen through the different angles by which the State-controlled and the privately-owned media report on sanctions.

“They should sit down and report that sanctions are really affecting the masses yet we find some media players reporting in favour of sanctions. We also find some sections of the media reporting in a way that makes it appear like they support corruption,” said Zivhu.

He said there was no good in journalists dwelling on the negatives and smearing the image of the country to potential investors and donors.