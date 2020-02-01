







Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU- The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) and the Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (CHRRA) recently partnered for a women empowerment workshop where women received information on their social and economic rights.

Zimcodd is a social and economic justice coalition established in 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy.

Programs Coordinator Ellen Chipunza indicated that a lot of women in Zimbabwe lack information on their social and economic rights hence Zimcodd saw it proper to enlighten women across the board in Zimbabwe.

“Most women have their rights infringed on a daily basis because they do not know their rights. As Zimcodd, we are not concerned by political rights but our focus is on socio-economic rights and issues that affect women in their society daily,” said Chipunza.

A number of women who attended the workshop including vendors showed appreciation to Zimcodd and CHRRA for such an initiative indicating that it was an eye opener.

“As vendors we have learnt a lot here and we will take what we have acquired here to our colleagues.

“The problem we face is that we do not know our rights as citizens hence most of the time, we are taken advantage of. We have learnt that we have to speak out and be our own voices,” said one woman who attended the workshop.

During the workshop, it was however highlighted that Chivhu lacks proper information dissemination channels on critical events for example parliamentary portfolio committee meetings and other related activities which then leaves out a number of women who should be available to make contributions and point out issues that affect them in society.



