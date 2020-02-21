Josiah Tongogara Ave, Masvingo.





Virginia Njovo

Masvingo – City of Masvingo mayor Collen Maboke has bemoaned the poor state of the roads in the city which he said are at their worst shifting all the blame solely on the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) which he said is not releasing adequate funds.

Speaking during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) workshop at Flamboyant hotel last week, Maboke said Zinara was the biggest let down as they were delaying to release funds which left the city’s roads exposed.

“Our roads in the city are in a sorry state owing to the heavy rains we received a few weeks ago. There are plenty of potholes in all the major roads and they need urgent attention.

“The challenge remains with Zinara because it is the one in charge of collecting all the levies and they then give us our share. The challenge is that the money comes late and comes short.

“As its stands it’s safe to say that all our roads need serious attention and Zinara will never give us enough money to attend to them so that means we have to prioritise the most critical areas,” said Maboke.

He said that Zinara should consult local authorities first before they make their allocations because sometimes the money they disburse will not be enough to just put gravel patches on our roads.

“The question is what informs the disbursements. That is the challenge we face as the city. Zinara should first consult with the councils and carry out a survey on the areas which need attention then disburse funds informed by the situation on the ground,” said Maboke.







































