Our citizens journalists are reporting that people in their respective areas have heeded the lockdown quite well. Some unconfirmed reports say police in Masvingo beat up people near OK Mart. In Mwenezi, reports say police were moving around the few exempted businesses demanding to see shop licences and employees' medical aid cards. Besides that, the situation was largely peaceful, with people staying at home as advised.





