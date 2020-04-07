The isolation facility at Silveira Mission Hospital can accommodate only three patients at a time



TellZim Reporter

Less than 24 hours after being criticised for its miserably insufficient Covid-19 isolation holding capacity, Bikita district has increased the number of facilities from one to three, and the holding capacity from three to 14.

The Covid-19 Masvingo Provincial Taskforce was in Bikita yesterday where serious misgivings were raised against the district’s very small isolation centre which can accommodate a mere three patients at a time.

Bikita Rural District Council ( RDC ) CEO Peter Chibhi today told TellZim that authorities had now identified a new facility at Mashoko Mission Hospital and yet another one at Bikita Rural District Hospital both of which could cumulatively take 11 more patients.

“We have realised that we are in a precarious situation and have therefore, found two more isolation centres. We are putting everything in place and we hope we will be able to create more space,” said Chibhi.

The taskforce, which is on a whirlwind tour of the province to assess compliance with the national lockdown and preparedness to deal with Covid-19 positive cases, is chaired by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira.

In the wake of the visit, TellZim reported how Bikita district fared worse than everyone else in terms of both compliance and preparedness, with many people and shops at Nyika growth point and along the main road doing business the usual way.

District health authorities converted a mortuary chapel at Silveira Mission Hospital into an isolation centre, but it lacks such basics as oxygen concentrators, and, worse still, can only accommodate three patients.

Senator Anna Rungani had also complained that lax enforcement was encouraging villagers to violate lockdown regulations at will.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Masvingo Province (PROPOL) Ass Com Taoneyi Nyazema promised to beef up policing staff in the district.







