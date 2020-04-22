











TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO - The Zion Christion Church (ZCC) on April 21 donated 30 tonnes of foodstuffs to the Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce as part of efforts to help fight the spread of coronavirus, TellZim can report.

The donation was made through the Rugare Community Relief Services (RUCORS) which is the church’s charity services arm, and was received by The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, who is also chairperson of the taskforce.

It was received in the presence of many dignitaries including Covid-19 National Taskforce member Lovemore Matuke, who is also the deputy minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Much of the food will be used to complement government’s social welfare food distribution which is targeted at the most vulnerable people.

In the event of people testing positive for coronavirus and being placed into mandatory quarantine, some of the food items will be used to feed them.

Speaking at the handover at Benjamin Burombo government offices where the donation was unveiled, Chadzamira thanked ZCC Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi whom he said had demonstrated time and again his concern for community wellbeing.

“I must thank the Bishop for working hard to make a difference at this trying time when we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. I am particularly glad that this is not the first time that RUCORS has extended a helping hand in the time of need as they were very active in mobilising resources for people affected by Cyclone Idai last year,” said Chadzamira.

At the same occasion, two ambulances donated by Matuke towards the same cause were also unveiled.

The ambulances are fitted with ventilators, oxygen supply systems and other critical medical equipment.

Matuke, who is the director of Transcare Medical Centre, said his donation was a response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the business community to play a bigger role in the fight against the pandemic.












