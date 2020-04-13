











TellZim Reporter



The many cross-border truck drivers that stop at Chibi Turn Off business centre to rest and pick up sex workers are aggravating the district’s vulnerability to the dreaded coronavirus, a legislator has warned.

Chivi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Ephraem Gwanongodza made the remarks while making a contribution during a recent visit to Masvingo by members of the national Covid-19 taskforce led by Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando.

“Businesses there might be closed for much of the day, but truck drivers from South Africa still park there in their numbers. In the surrounding villages are women who like to entertain the truck drivers, and the contact that happens makes all social distancing impossible. I have discussed it with the local councillor and it is our request that trucks should be banned from parking there because it’s putting our district at serious risk,” said Gwanongodza.

Speaking at the same gathering, Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu lamented the lack of equipment at Chivi District Hospital.

“Front-line staff at the hospital is exposed because there is no sufficient personal protective equipment. They only have 12 gloves and less than 15 masks and that makes the hospital unprepared to handle a serious outbreak,” said Zivhu.

In his presentation, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira, who leads the taskforce at provincial level, said there was in excess of $12 million donated by Tongaat Hulett, Byword Motors and Bikita Minerals being used to equip identified health centres in the province.

Chivi District Hospital, which has set up an isolation centre with a capacity of 16 patients, is beset with many problems including old facilities and erratic water supplies.












