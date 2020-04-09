David Hamadziripi





Cephas Shava





MWENEZI – Government has responded to pleas for help by distressed Zimbabweans stuck in South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown by coming up with a repatriation plan.

On April 12, TellZim reported about a desperate group of Zimbabwean in George, Western Cape province, who are running out of food and are in dire need of assistance to come back home.

After the report, a consulate staffer called the office requesting details of the group so that they could be assisted.

“We saw the stry you wrote and we have been trying to locate them but without success. We would like to link with them so that we can see how we help them.

“Those who are willing to get back home should get in touch with the consulate so that we can arrange for them to travel safe,” she said.

The group later confirmed having bee contacted by the consulate.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi was later quoted saying those that wanted to go back home should contact the embassy or the consulate in Cape Town.

On April 09, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension of the national lockdown by a further two weeks until the end of April rendering most Zimbabweans desperate as they can no longer fend for themselves.