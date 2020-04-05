Select Menu

TellZim Reporter

Government has advised members of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector whose businesses have been affected by the national lockdown to come forward and register their names for a possible financial bailout, TellZim can report.
In a communiqué dated April 01, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development urges the affected interests to compile lists of their members.
“In view of the global outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent National Lockdown to minimise the spread of the disease, Government is considering a number of interventions to minimize the impact of the lockdown. One of the interventions is to assist people engaged in the SME and Informal Sector through providing assistance to cushion against loss of income for subsistence.
“The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is therefore requesting for SME and Informal Sector Associations to compile lists of members of their associations for submission to the Ministry’s Provincial Offices. The information should include name, sex, ID number, address, ward or area and cell number,” reads the communique.
In Chivi district, people have been told that those who should register their details include vendors, non-food manufacturers, hardware operators, general dealers, builders and small-scale miners.


