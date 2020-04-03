Neshuro District Hospital





Cephas Shava





MWENEZI - As part of efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus, the Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) has mobilised a substantial amount of resources to help improve capacity in local health delivery systems.

The local authority has since donated hand sanitizers, plastic drums, bleach, banners, posters and hand-washing buckets to Neshuro District Hospital. The items are all valued at $305 050.

Mwenezi RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Chivanga told TellZim that council was still working to mobilise more resources.

“We are working hard to get more resources that will be channelled towards our state of preparedness. We leave all the resources in the hands of hospital authorities who are more qualified than us to determine the specific needs of each area,” said Chivanga.

Speaking after a tour of the district by the Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce on April 07, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Itai Matibiri acknowledged council’s office and highlighted other areas that needed attention.

“I would like to thank the Mwenezi RDC for their contribution. We are already using some of the items at the hospital while others have been distributed to clinics around the district.

“There is a lot that still needs to be done here. The laundry section of the hospital rarely receives water. There is dire need for refurbishing the isolation facility and we also need personal protective clothing for medical staff,” said Dr Matibiri.

Neshuro District Hospital faces many problems including erratic water supply, rundown facilities and an acute shortage of oxygen concentrators needed in the isolation facility.



