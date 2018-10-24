







NOTICE

Our valued clients and stakeholders are advised that we have suspended publication of the newspaper for the next three weeks in response to the national lockdown and as part of our own efforts to help protect members of staff, clients and the reading public from contracting coronavirus.

We have nonetheless maintained a vibrant online presence riding on such platforms as our website ( www.tellzim.com ) Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. Stakeholders are, therefore, encouraged to access our updates of Covid-19 and other relevant issues on those platforms.

Those who wish to join our WhatsApp groups are advised to send their mobile numbers to 0775134586 or 0775144273.