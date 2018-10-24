Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Covid-19: Notice for TellZim stakeholders

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, April 02, 2020 / comment : 0



                                 NOTICE
Our valued clients and stakeholders are advised that we have suspended publication of the newspaper for the next three weeks in response to the national lockdown and as part of our own efforts to help protect members of staff, clients and the reading public from contracting coronavirus.
We have nonetheless maintained a vibrant online presence riding on such platforms as our website (www.tellzim.com) Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. Stakeholders are, therefore, encouraged to access our updates of Covid-19 and other relevant issues on those platforms.
Those who wish to join our WhatsApp groups are advised to send their mobile numbers to 0775134586 or 0775144273.
TellZim encourages people to comply with the lockdown, to observe social distancing rules and practice basic rules of hygiene to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)