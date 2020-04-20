Rutenga was crowded with shoppers and loiters today but most of them were gone by 12 mid-day. Many people indicated they were against the extension, saying they were being forced into the worse of two hard situations where, according to them, livelihoods should come first. In Mutare, a few money changers were seen conducting their trade while a long queue formed behind TM Dangamvura for subsdised mealie-meal. The decentralisation of the morning market from Sakubva to other areas saw many people crwding at the shopping complex to buy and sell. Subsidised mealie-meal was also being sold at Mucheke High School in Masvingo. Queues in Mpandawana were well-managed and orderly.





Mpandawana Gutu

Mpandawana, Gutu

Mpandawana, Gutu

Fresh produce market, Dangamvura, Mutare

Fresh produce market, Dangamvura, Mutare

Chiredzi

Chiredzi

Rutenga

Rutenga