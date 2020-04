Though Mandava Bus Terminus was largely quiet, money changers were busy at work at some of their usual business points in Zvishavane, mixing and mingling freely with shoppers. Some police officers, however, could be seen randomly stopping and questioning people. In Mutare, many vendors sold the wares and fresh produce behind Sakubva Bus Terminus. In Chiredzi, people peeped on the sidelines, and through their windows, to marvel at a cavalcade of top-of-the range cars that brought the Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce which was on a tour of the town. There was traffic congestion across Mucheke River bridge as many people sought their way into town past a police roadblock. At many business centres in town, the requirement for people to wash their hands at the door seemed to have been relaxed. Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) which has been both praised and maligned for its tough lockdown enforcement, today allowed only 10 vendors to do business for a limited number of hours.