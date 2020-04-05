Select Menu

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Saturday, April 11, 2020 / comment : 0

Police officers and soldiers in Mpandawana, Gutu district, were today warning shoppers to buy whatever they needed to buy and quickly get back home. This sent a new message of seriousness of efforts to enforce the lockdown. The case was, however, different in Mutare were money changers conducted their business freely at some shopping centres in the city. In Masvingo, police set up another roadblock at Masvingo Polytechnic following suggestions yesterday that traffic ought to be filtered earlier along the way to avoid unnecessary congestion at Crafts Centre. There were, however, long queues at Majange shopping centre where people sought mealie-meal and other commodities. There was a near mealie-meal stampede in Rutenga, Mwenezi at N & R Wholesale where the New Rutenga Police Post Officer-in-Charge nearly exchanged blows with desperate shoopers. Chiredzi was largely quiet today following a serious police operation to discourage people from leaving their homes.


Majange shopping centre

Majange shopping centre



Majange shopping centre

Majange shopping centre

Mpandawana, Gutu

Mpandawana, Gutu

Chiredzi

Chiredzi

Chiredzi

Rutenga, Mwenezi


Birchenough Bridge

Birchenough Bridge

Mutare

Mutare

Mutare


TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
