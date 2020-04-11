Bikita district was sombre today following reports that a combined army and police operation yesterday beat up people at a grinding meal in Nehanda along the road to Mutare. The grinding meal attendent had reportedly continued working long after the stipulated 13:00 hrs closing time. The operation is said to have again moved to break-up a beer-fueled social gathering in a nearby village. There was less police visibility in some places of Mwenezi but businesses at Maranda business centre and Rutenga growth point closed earlier than expected. Vehicular traffic getting into Masvingo town from the suburbs was well-managed, with much of it being filtered early along the way. Many people, however, queued to get into shops at Majange business centre. Being a Sunday, Zvishavane was quieter than yesterday, and so was Mpandawana. Some churches have communicated that they will be conducting all their Easter services online.



