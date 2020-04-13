















A Gweru City Council tractor was sported disinfecting the streets in town. Many makeshift vegetable market stall were seen in some suburbs of Chiredzi as people try to find the means to survive the lockdown trade restrictions. Many people gathered at Birchenough Bridge Primary School for a Social Welfare food distribution programme. Some money changers were doing business in Mpandawana and in Rutenga today albeit not in the usual brazen manner. Police, however, maintained a heavy presence at Maranda business centre.







