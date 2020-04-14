With a steady increase in the national tally of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases, more people seem to be taking the social distancing rules a bit more seriously. This is evidence by increased awareness on the need for people to avoid handshakes and squeezing. The were more orderly queues at some business centres in Masvingo but five police officers were seen beating up some people found loitering at Rujeko B shopping centre this evening. There was a visible decrease in the number people on the streets of many parts of Senga and Mkoba in Gweru, although big shops in town were teeming with people in the morning. Piarates taxes continued to dodgy police roadblocks in Zvishavane by using new pick-up and droup-off points. In Rutenga, police maintained a heavier presence than yesterday and this resulted in a quieter environent before 13:00 hrs. In Chiredzi, police took awareness campaign to the street, urging people to avoid uneccessary movements. Very few people were at bus stations waiting for Zupco buses and kombis.





