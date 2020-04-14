Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Day 17: #Lockdown Picture Gallery

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 / comment : 0

Police dispersed a goroup of daring strret money changers at Rutenga grown point today. Maranda business centre and Neshuro growth point were quiet today with shops opening for a very few hours before closing after midday. Dangamvura shopping somplex in Mutare was a hive of activity with a long queue of people seeking to get into TM supermarket. A group of police officers and soldiers were helping to maintain order. Citizen journalists from many rural communities report that some people still believed the fake news that the lockdown was extended. It was a rainy day in Chiredzi and many people kept indoors in the morning but some later got out to do some shopping in town where an army vehicle was parked at Pelagias.


Chiredzi


Aphiri shopping centre, Masvingo

Masvingo


Runyararo West Masvingo


Chiredzi

Rutenga

Rutenga


Majange shopping centre


Mutare

Mutare

Mutare

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)