Police dispersed a goroup of daring strret money changers at Rutenga grown point today. Maranda business centre and Neshuro growth point were quiet today with shops opening for a very few hours before closing after midday. Dangamvura shopping somplex in Mutare was a hive of activity with a long queue of people seeking to get into TM supermarket. A group of police officers and soldiers were helping to maintain order. Citizen journalists from many rural communities report that some people still believed the fake news that the lockdown was extended. It was a rainy day in Chiredzi and many people kept indoors in the morning but some later got out to do some shopping in town where an army vehicle was parked at Pelagias.









Chiredzi

Aphiri shopping centre, Masvingo

Masvingo

Runyararo West Masvingo

Chiredzi

Rutenga

Rutenga

Majange shopping centre

Mutare

Mutare

Mutare



