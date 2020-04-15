Select Menu

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Subsidised mealie-meal was being sold at Rujeko Primary School in Masvingo today, and the queues were orderly, thanks to the efforts of the police and a residents' organisation MASDRRA. The police also maintained a strict presence on the roadbocks, turning back anybody without a convincing reason to travel. Such was also the kind of police presence in Mwenezi where people suspected of loitering were stopped for questioning. Some residents of Chiredzi were seen going into the bush to gather firewood. Many people say the lull in electricity loadshedding no longer helps as electricity is now more expensive than ever, and they can no longer afford to use their electric stoves to cook. 


Rutenga

Rutenga

Marange


Chiredzi

Chiredzi


Chiredzi




Rutenga


Birchenough

Birchenough 

