» » » Day 2: #Lockdown Extension Picture Gallery

Thre Zion Christion Chirch (ZCC) donated many food items to Masvingo Covid-19 Taskforce


Day two of the lockdown extension was marked by increased agitation in Chipinge where people are doing all in their capacity to make ends meet as May rentals beckon. Many home industries have sprouted as the lockdown means very little or no trade is allowed especially for those in the informal sector. In Zvishavane, money changers continued to play hide-and-seek with the police, but all of them had disappered by the close of businesss in town. Mutare City Council has shut down the Sakubva farm produce market and all trade was being held in other suburbs. The market in Dangamvura, however, was not as congested as it was yesterday.

Tagged with:

