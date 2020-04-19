Select Menu

» » » Day 21: #Lockdown Picture Gallery

The final day of the lockdown was characterised by greater quietness in many areas covered by our citizen journalists. Being a Sunday most probably helped matters as Sundays are usually quieter than ordinary business days. Just like yesterday, which marked the country's 40 years of independence from white minority rule, more people stayed indoors than any other recent days.


Masvingo CBD


Masvingo CBD


Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri with members of the Masvingo Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce in Chiredzi

Mutare

Mutare

Mutare

Mutare

Masvingo



