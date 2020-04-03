Day five of the lockdown was marked by what seemed like a more determined effort to restrict the movement of people than the previous four days. In Masvingo, grocers like OK closed at 13:00 hrs instead of the usual 15:30 hrs. Police were stationed at many roads leading into the city, and both pedestrian and motorist had to justify their movement or be turned back. Citizen journalists in the Midlands town of Zvishavane say motorists were not being allowed to fuel unless they gave convincing reasons. Along the Zvishavane-Muzvondiwa route, taxis were moving, but passengers were being dropped off at Mutonjeni, some 4km before town as a way of avoiding the roadblock mounted at Platinum Park. In Mutare Urban, police maintained a heavy presence at a TM shop in Dangamvura where entry was restricted. In Buhera South Ward 33, people gathered at Birchnough Bridge Primary School for a World Food Programme (WFP) food aid distribution exercise.





