Some queues formed at Banc ABC and Eco Bank in Mutare today, while a police roadblock at Mutare Teachers' College turned back many motorists with no plausable reasons to move around or get into town. The big shops in town were teeming with shoppers. In Masvingo, there appeared to be less people in town than the previous days, and there were no queues for much of the day at the big grocers OK and Pick n Pay. Some people in Mucheke said they will stay indoors in expectation of a police crackdown following unconfirmed reports that a number of hoodlums had attacked some police officers there. Nemanwa growth point was largely deserted for much of the day, with very few people being seen at the close of business in the afternoon.





