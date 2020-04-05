ZAOGA, Chirewdzi

In areas where our citizen journalists managed to visit today, many churches did not conduct services while others shifted to virtual platforms to do services. Churches like the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) and the Alliance Church in Zimbabwe are in their second week without conducting any services at their assemblies in Masvingo and Chiredzi. Being a Sunday, the few basic commodity shops that opened in town closed earlier than the stipulated 13:00 hrs. The Marange community in Manicaland was quieter than the previous days although the police were not at all visible. Some bottle stores continued to operate outside of the stipulated time-frames using sneaky backdoor methods. In Chipinge, some vendors have set-up makeshift market structures inside their gated homesteads to evade police wrath.