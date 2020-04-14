Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Day 8: #Lockdown Extension Picture Gallery

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Monday, April 27, 2020 / comment : 0

Mutare City Council says it will be 'scaling up the disinfection of the city through stakeholder involvement'  using police vehicles including water cannons to disinfect areas that include the place around the District Development Coordinator (DDC)'s office and Marks Shopping Centre. In the afternoon, many vendors and other people were at Boka Shopping Centre looking for transport back home after a long day's work, and they were ferried by lorries. In Mwenezi, some vendors complied with a council order to destroy their own illegal and substandard market stalls at Rutenga. They carried away the wood and plastics for use at home. In Masvingo, some of the longest vehicular traffic queues since the beginning of the lockdown formed past a police checkpoint at the Crafts Centre, and shoppers squeezed each other in the big grocery shops.

Mutare



Majange business centre, Masvingo


Majange business centre, Masvingo

Mpandawana


Rutenga

Rutenga



Mutare

Mutare




Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)