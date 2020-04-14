Mutare City Council says it will be 'scaling up the disinfection of the city through stakeholder involvement' using police vehicles including water cannons to disinfect areas that include the place around the District Development Coordinator (DDC)'s office and Marks Shopping Centre. In the afternoon, many vendors and other people were at Boka Shopping Centre looking for transport back home after a long day's work, and they were ferried by lorries. In Mwenezi, some vendors complied with a council order to destroy their own illegal and substandard market stalls at Rutenga. They carried away the wood and plastics for use at home. In Masvingo, some of the longest vehicular traffic queues since the beginning of the lockdown formed past a police checkpoint at the Crafts Centre, and shoppers squeezed each other in the big grocery shops.





