Neshuro growth point, Mwenezi

Chivi growth point

Chiredzi

Chiredzi

Chivi groiwth point

Gomba shopping centre, Runyararo West, Masvingo

Mutare

Mourners on a lorry in Mutare

Mutare light industry at home

Vendors on a highway in Zaka

Mpandawana, Gutu

Bikita district has so far been identified as the worst offending district in Masvingo province in terms of the non-compliance with the lockdown due to lax enforcement on the part of police. There was a bustle of life at Nyika growth point, and a hardware was see doing business even though hardwares are not defined as providers of essentials in terms of the lockdown order. Mishika-shika are also operating, and they have devised a way of avoiding police roadblocks, and these are playing a huge role in defeating the purpose of the lockdown. In Zaka, people are selling agricultural produce on the roadsides, but Jerera growth point was generally quiet. Light industries in Mutare are now operating at home, behind gated walls. Passengers were captured alighting an overloaded Zupco bus in Masvingo. Gutu was generally quiet and council there has been asked to find a way of allowing a limited number of informal traders to do business so as to reduce inconveniences for those that need vegetables. Gutu RDC seems to be the most serious of all rural local authorities in enforcing the lockdown.