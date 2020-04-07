On he 9th day of the lockdown, our citizen journalists in Mutare witnessed shoppers scurrying for cover when an truck with soldiers and police officers in anti-riot gear arrived at Dangamvura TM supermarket to break a disorderly mealie-meal queue. Rutenga growth point in Mwenzi district was quiet but there was also a seemingly problematic mealie-meal queue at one shop. Neshuro growth point was dead quiet, with basic commodities shops being closed long before the stipulated 13:00 hrs closing time. Some residents said business people do not bother to open anymore as there was too much confusion about he authorised trading hours. Similarly, Chivi growth point was dead quiet. In Chiredzi, a vegetable market popularly known as the Banana Market, is now operating five hours a day from 07:00 - 09: 00 hrs and 15:00 - 17:00 hrs. Many shebeens have sprouted, getting their stock from such big shops as TM Pick n Pay, OK, N.Richards, Metro Peach and Browne Wholesalers.

All five pharmacies in Chiredzi were open today.

Villagers of Chiredzi South are still travelling, mainly using a commuter omnibus which is now operating during the night. In Zaka, traditional brews are still being made in some villages.

