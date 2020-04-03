Select Menu

» » » Day 10: #Lockdown Picture Gallery

Posted date: Wednesday, April 08, 2020

Our citizen journalists in Bikita saw a Bikita RDC vehicle using a loud-speaker while conducting a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Baradzanwa business centre. Aside from shoppers in the morning, Jerera was quiet, and so was Chivi growth point. The was some short, orderly queues at fuel stations in Zvishavane, and some roadside vendors were seen in Gweru. Residents of Mutare seemed to be in their most defiant mode today, some of them openly enjoying their beer at Beta shopping centre in Dangamvura. Big grocery outlets in Masvingo were teeming with shoppers, with little evidence that people were observing basic social distancing rules. At Nyika growth point in Bikita, some shops opened around 11:00 hrs and closed at 13:00 hrs due to confusion as to the stipulated opening and closing time.

