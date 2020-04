Most people have no time to be with their families as they are always busy trying to make ends meet. This is unfortunate because, according to Denise Witmer, spending time together is one of the greatest gifts families can give to one another. Research has also proven that strong family bonds encourage good behaviour in children, improve academic performance and strengthen family coherence. Thus, if you have had little time with your family, take the lockdown as a time to create or recreate a formidable bond with your family. Learn from your spouse or children. Your family is important as they are the ones who are at your disposal to give you counsel that you require to get rid of depression, stress, anxiety and other disorders that can be caused by the lockdown. This might also be the time you and your children are together this long. Be the role model that you can possibly be. Children learn through experiences and modelling from their immediate environment. In other words, children learn vicariously from those they value the most. Sit together as a family, possibly around the dinner table and eat as a family. Cell phones and other electrical gadgets like televisions must be switched off. You don’t want to divide the family attention. This will strengthen the family bond and family cohesiveness.