Fidelicy Nyamukondiwa

The right to privacy is a constitutionally protected human right. This right includes the right of persons not to have their body, home, premises or property searched. It also encompasses the right not to have homes or premises entered without permission. In view of these constitutional provisions, is it legal for a police officer to enter premises or vehicles and conduct a search without a warrant? This editorial seeks to clarify the position of the law regarding police searches.

The fact that a person has human rights does not mean that all those rights cannot be interfered with. The law permits certain rights to be restricted. Such restrictions on the enjoyment of human rights are called limitations. Section 66 of the Constitution for example provides that “

every Zimbabwean citizen…has the right to

move freely within Zimbabwe.” Can u freely move within Zimbabwe during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown? You can’t because your right to freely move is being limited through Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020.