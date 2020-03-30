Christian Fleischer (right) with some of his colleagues at Mucheke Old People's Home in 2016





TellZim Reporter

Some German nationals based in the Municipality of Kernen are working hard to help City of Masvingo better manage the spreading coronavirus by mobilising resources in their home country for donation to the city.

Masvingo, which is in a twinning arrangement with Kernen, has benefitted enormously from the Masvingo-Kernen Association which was formed to substantiate the friendship.

TellZim has learnt that Christian Fleischer, Astrid Fleischer, Klaus Kopp and Karin Kopp , who are the most passionate members of the association, have sent a message to Masvingo city fathers asking them to compile an inventory of the most critical equipment needed in the fight against the virus.

City of Masvingo acting town clerk, Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed the latest gesture of goodwill saying council was already drawing up the list.

“I am in touch with Christian mostly, and I can confirm that they have offered to help. We will soon come up with a list of things that are of critical importance as per their request. We acknowledge their hard work and are grateful for their goodwill," said Mukaratirwa.

Last year, the team visited Masvingo with an ambulance and an assortment of other medical equipment which they sourced in their home country.

Despite being working-class people with no much wealth of their own, they were instrumental in upgrading existing facilities and building new ones at Alpha Cottages Children’s Home and Mucheke Old People’s Home.

Courtesy of their passionate fundraising efforts, many local small and medium enterprises were formed, with the startups accessing loans on flexible terms through the Zambuko Trust which was set-up to manage the revolving fund.















