Chadzamira tours the Chiredzi District Hospital isolation centre









TellZim Reporter





…proximity to Mozambique, SA a vulnerability





The Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce, which is chaired by Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, is today on a tour of Chiredzi to assess compliance with the national lockdown restrictions and to gauge the district’s readiness to deal with a possible outbreak.

In his address, Chadzamira said he was impressed by the work being done in Chiredzi, adding that the district was endowed with remarkable implementers.

“We are pleased with the level of coordination and hard work in the district. There is a lot that has been done but there is still much more to do,” said Chadzamira.

He said Chiredzi was particularly vulnerable as it borders South Africa, which has the highest number of confirmed cases in the whole of Africa.

“There is need for further awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement as there are illegal border crossings in the district where no screening taking place,” Chadzamira said.

Chiredzi District Medical Officer (DMO) Brian Dhladhlara said the district had two isolation facilities with a capacity to handle 45 people.

“We have prepared two isolation facilities in the district; one at Chikombedzi and the other one here at Chiredzi District Hospital as part of measures to deal with any potential outbreak,” said Dhladhlara.

He thanked health-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) SolidarMed for building the Chikombedzi isolation centre which can take 30 patients at a time. The Chiredzi District Hospital isolation centre, on the other hand, can take 15 patients.

“We continue to face major challenges as we do not have adequate personal protective equipment and training on clinical management,” said Dhladhlara.

He lamented limited access to testing facilities, with all samples being sent to Harare.



