Mapombi is baffled with the way journalists are being treated by these cops vekupinda basa nekumhanya ava. Nyazema thinks he is the only person who can fight Covid19 single handedly with his bunch of uneducated cops. Kkkkkkk baba vangu iwe kungongwarira chihure tidzikamirei. Munhu wepi asingade kuona madhirezi kuda kunyengawo neni Mapombi haunyare wakaita Seiko nhai Nyazema? Mapombi will not allow the whole province to be frustrated in the fight against Covid19 simply because of one uneducated Cop who thinks ndivo chete vakangwara.