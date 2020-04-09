The late Ephraem Chinyere





Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA - A stray buffalo attacked and killed a 72-year-old man who had gone to take a bath at a nearby stream yesterday, April 14 at around 16:00hrs.

The deceased man was identified as Ephraim Chinyere from Ngwaru village under Chief Ndanga near Muchechetere Secondary School.

Sources from police confirmed the incident and said the deceased sustained three deep cuts and could have died of bleeding.

"He went for a bath at the river and was attacked while bathing. He sustained deep cuts on the ribs, buttocks and on the back," said the source.

Another source said after the attack, the elderly man attempted to crawl back home but could not make it.

It is said some village women who had seen him in a helpless state alerted other villagers but the victim could not make it to hospital.

Zaka police was alerted and they attended the scene after they heard the bellows of the buffalo and the noise of breaking trees.

By the time of writing, it had not been ascertained as to where the buffalo could have escaped from but it is widely suspected that it came either from Kyle Recreational Park or from Devure Ranch.

Some people from Zaka claim that two buffaloes had been seen earlier on in the Chiroma area near Bikita district.





Efforts to get a comment from Zimparks national spokesperson Tinashe Farawo failed as he did not pick his phone.



