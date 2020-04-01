











…Chiredzi police detain journalist





TellZim Reporter

There is a suspected Covid-19 death at Chiredzi District Hospital and police have detained a TellZim journalist who was coming from the hospital to verify the case.

Beatific Gumbwanda was picked up by police in town today reportedly at the instigation of a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer soon after visiting the hospital.

Nurses at the hospital are said to be refusing to handle the deceased’s body as they do not have personal protective equipment.

The deceased, a female, was reportedly admitted at the hospital after being referred there by one Dr Dube who runs a surgery in town.

When contacted for comment, Chiredzi District Medical Officer (DMO) Brian Dhladhlara told TellZim that there was a patient who got admitted at the hospital yesterday with respiratory challenges, adding that there was panic at the hospital.

He said specimens will be sent to Harare for tests.

Meanwhile, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Masvingo provincial advocacy chairperson, Passmore Kuzipa has organised a lawyer to assist Gumbwanda who is currently detained at Chiredzi Police Station.