Day three of the lockdown saw some mealie-meal queues in Masvingo and police had to be called to restore order. However, there were accusations that the police were taking advantage of their position to jump the queues and mop-up everything for themselves. Our citizen journalists in Manicaland report that many people gathered in Marange Ward 7 for a GOAL food aid distribution programme. At Bakorenhema Health Centre in Bocha, nurses reportedly turned away a heavily pregnant woman and other patients saying they suspected the clinic itself was infected. At Bhuka business centre in Masvingo Rural, some female tomato vendors were seen at the roadside.
|Dangamvura, Mutare.
|Chitima Markert, Masvingo Urban
|Ward 7, Marange, Manicaland Province
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Chiredzi
|Chiredzi
|Gweru
|Gweru
|Mealie-Meal queue at Sisk, Masvingo Urban
|Exor business complex, Masvingo
|Tomato vendors at Bhuka business centre, Masvingo Rural
|Bhuka business centre, Masvingo Rural
