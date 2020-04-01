Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, April 02, 2020


Day three of the lockdown saw some mealie-meal queues in Masvingo and police had to be called to restore order. However, there were accusations that the police were taking advantage of their position to jump the queues and mop-up everything for themselves. Our citizen journalists in Manicaland report that many people gathered in Marange Ward 7 for a GOAL food aid distribution programme. At Bakorenhema Health Centre in Bocha, nurses reportedly turned away a heavily pregnant woman and other patients saying they suspected the clinic itself was infected. At Bhuka business centre in Masvingo Rural, some female tomato vendors were seen at the roadside.




Dangamvura, Mutare.

Chitima Markert, Masvingo Urban

Ward 7, Marange, Manicaland Province

Gutu Mpandawana

Gutu Mpandawana

Gutu Mpandawana


Chiredzi

Chiredzi


Gweru

Gweru

Mealie-Meal queue at Sisk, Masvingo Urban


Exor business complex, Masvingo

Tomato vendors at Bhuka business centre, Masvingo Rural

Bhuka business centre, Masvingo Rural

