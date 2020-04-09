







Tongaat handed over medical equipment to the Masvingo Provincila Covid-19 taskforce today

















Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI – Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) has fulfilled a large part of its $12 million donation to the fight against the spread of coronavirus by handing over medical equipment, personal protective equipment and other sundries to the Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce.





Equipment donated by the company include five laryngoscopes and blades, 10 SD check glucometers, 25 SD check strips, 1000 viral transport media (specimen collection links) 20 suction catheters, 40 adult oxygen masks, 20 paeds oxygen masks, 20 adult ambulags, 20 paeds ambulags 500 Endoendotracheal tubes, five knapsack sprayers, 45 N95 respiratory masks, 120 three-ply face masks, 1000 disposable gowns, 50 gum shoes, 60 protective goggles, 20 buckets of detergents and floor cleaners, five containers of chloride lime, 100x500ml alcohol-based hand sanitisers, 10x5l liquid soap, 4x5l methylated spirits, 100x500mls water guard, 80x2l Jik bleach, 20 refuse bins with lids, 30 pedal bins, 100020l containers with taps, 2000 bin liners and 2000 rolls of toilet paper.





THZ chief medical officer Tongai Mukweva said other relevant high-tech equipment like 10 ventilators, BP machines and 20 suctions machines, multi-paramonitors and oxygen machines.





The company’s corporate communications officer Adelaide Chikunguru said she was pleased the company was moving fast to fulfill its pledges.





A total of $1.2 million has also been deposited with N. Richards Hardware for the supply of materials needed for renovation of identified isolation centres.











