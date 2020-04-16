Zivhu with Tongai 'The Greatman' Gwaze





TellZim Reporter





Chivi South Member of Parliament (MP) Killer ZIvhu has launched a campaign to mobilise funds to buy basic foodstuffs for distribution to vulnerable people in his constituency and elsewhere, TellZim can report.

Zivhu, who is known for his far-reaching works of philanthropy, says people who want to contribute to the effort could get in touch with him on his cellphone number 0773538781.

He has already distributed some grocery items and $2000 in cash to wheelchair-bound musician Tongai ‘The Greatman’ Gwaze whose own informal trading business was affected by the lockdown.

“This is a response to the increased vulnerability of orphans, widows, the disabled and the elderly as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. People in Chivi are particularly vulnerable because most of them did not get a good harvest due to the poor rains received this farming season,” said Zivhu.

He urged people should be there for each other at times of great crisis as this, saying there was no comfort to be drawn from watching people suffer the indignities of extreme destitution.

“We cannot expect government to do everything on its own because the money available is not enough. Government is already doing a lot of things to fight the double tragedy of hunger and Covid-19 so let us all be good citizens and care for each other,” said Zivhu.

He also said his efforts are primarily focused on assisting orphans, widows and the elderly but that could be expanded to include other vulnerable people if more resources become available.








