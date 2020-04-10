







TellZim Reporter

#BeApp, a new live music streaming platform, and Coca-Cola last week announced the launch of Coke Studio Sessions, an exclusive collaboration featuring a diverse line-up of musical performances for fans to enjoy for over 60 consecutive days.





There will be live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Miguel, Cast of Hamilton and Steve Aoki.





The proceeds will be funneled towards supporting the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the fight against Covid 19.





The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world's largest humanitarian network. It is neutral and impartial, and dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering, protecting life and health, and upholding human dignity especially in armed conflicts and emergencies such as health crises and disasters.









The Coca-Cola company vice president, Global Sports and Entertainment, Ricardo Fort said that they saw the need to come up with the virtual platform to partner people during the lockdown periods across the globe.









“We know that people may feel lonely or isolated as a result of the pandemic, and Coca-Cola remains committed to uplifting the human spirit and fostering connection while we are apart.





“By providing 60 days of live, interactive music content that fans can share and enjoy with others, we hope that Coke Studio Sessions will provide small, daily moments of entertainment for those adjusting to their new normal,” said Fort.









#BeApp founder Ray Smith said that the platform was designed for digital connection through a shared love of music.





“#BeApp was designed for digital connection through a shared love of live music, and people need that connection now more than ever.





“We’re thrilled to have Coca-Cola as our exclusive launch partner as we introduce #BeApp to fans around the world through unique new experiences,” said Smith.





Throughout the 60-day programme, fans will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support Covid-19 efforts.





The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated over $14 million to individual Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world in response to Covid-19 and will additionally match up to a collective total of $3 million in consumer donations made through this programme.

“The American Red Cross is grateful for partners like

T he Coca-Cola Foundation for stepping up during this difficult and uncertain time.





“The Coca-Cola Foundation’s contribution supports the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network’s efforts to slow the spread of this disease and alleviate the suffering that the pandemic will cause.





"We are deeply grateful for their generous support during this challenging time,” said Koby Langley, senior vice president of international services for the American Red Cross.







