



Sarudzai Chimwenje and baby

A Marange woman recently gave birth on veranda after a nurse at Bakorenhema Clinic refused to attend to her saying he feared the risk of contracting coronavirus.Sarudzai Chimwenje visited Bakorenhema Clinic as she experienced labour pains only to be turned away by nurse Paul Makotamo who said he was not on duty and did not have any Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).Makotamo advised Chimwenja to go to Sakubva Hospital as he was not able to help.Chimwenja, who was in the company of her neighbor Annah Matambu, pleaded with nurse Makotamo but to no avail until they opted to call Ward 19 Councillor Gondai Mutambanashe for help but Chimwenje delivered her baby moments later.Makotamo ran to the veranda and made sure that the baby’s umbilical cord was properly secured before allowing the mother and her new baby to sleep at the clinic.Chimwenje said her baby could not open his mouth for several days later, with nurses telling her he had been affected by the cold.“It was a traumatizing experience but I am glad my baby is well. During the first week it was difficult to feed him because his jaws were weak; something which the nurses attributed to exposure to coldness,” said Chimwenje.