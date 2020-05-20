Close to 300 people are quarantined at masvingo Teachers's College





Moses Ziyambi





Three family members of a Masvingo woman who tested positive for coronavirus are still quarantined at Masvingo Teachers’ College since local health authorities have not yet received their own test results, the Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu has said.





The woman, who is the first confirmed coronavirus positive case for Masvingo province, has since been moved from the quarantine centre and is now in self-isolation at her home in Rujeko high density suburb.





Shamu made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists during a press briefing addressed by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira earlier today.





“A team from the Ministry of Health and Child Care went to her home in Rujeko and ascertained that the place is suitable for her to self-isolate. She is asymptomatic and the team will pay her daily visits as part of the monitoring procedures,” said Shamu.





Being asymptomatic means a patient is not yet producing any visible signs of an infection even though the virus, bacteria, fungi or parasite is present in his/her body.





The woman, who tested positive on her eighth day in quarantine, came from Botswana with her daughter who has her own two minor children.





“They have all been tested but what remains is for us to receive their results so that we know what course of action to take. We cannot release anybody at the moment since we don’t know whether they are negative or positive,” said Shamu.





Specimens were taken on May 15 but very few of the close to 300 people housed there have received their results apparently due to a backlog at the Bulawayo-based National TB Reference Laboratory where Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for Masvingo province are conducted.





Some people at the quarantine centre have grown restive, saying it was only logical for the other family members to be treated as high suspects and be separated from the rest of the people since they shared space with the a now confirmed positive case.







