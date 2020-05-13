















Beatific Gumbwanda





Chiredzi Town Council vice chairperson Ropafadzo Makumire recently donated 280kg of mealie-meal to 28 touts who are among the worst affected by the Covid-94 induced national lockdown.

Touts (mahwindi) have not been able to practice their informal hustle as public transport operators have largely been out of the road for the past six weeks.

Makumire then mobilised resources to purchase the mealie-meal which was distributed to those in Ward 3 where he is councillor.

He said he was touched by the suffering of touts who under normal circumstances operate at the new and old terminus but have been unable to work and provide for their families for all these weeks.

"Our brothers and sisters who lived as touts are really marooned as the transport sector is severely restricted. These are some of the people who live hand to mouth and to leave them out without any form of help is inhumane.

"This help is not much but it means a lot to them as nobody has really thought about their plight. In terms of food security, the situation in our communities is dire and it must be a responsibility of those that can help to do so," said Makumire.

Touts are not likely to get back to business any time soon as government allows only the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) and those allied to it to operate.

Residents say the extended lockdown has resulted in an increase of cases of housebreaking and gambling in some areas of Chiredzi.



