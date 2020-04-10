Many illegal market stalls at Kudzanai were demolished









Tinaani Nyabereka.





GWERU - The proposed market site in Mtapa is expected to accommodate some 4 200 regularized informal traders who will pay rates to council, it has been said.

City of Gweru last week assured residents and informal traders that work was already underway at the new market place and vendors were encouraged to go register.

Public Relations Officer Vimbai Chingwaramusee said no informal trader will be allowed to go back to the old site where illegal structures have been demolished.

"Council has started work at the new Mtapa market. We are going to make sure that the World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations on observing social distancing and on hygiene standards are followed. No one is expected to go back to the old stalls,” said Chingwamusee.

The local authority has razed-down market stalls in the Central Business District and at Old TM rank following a government directive to all local authorities to remove illegal structures in their commonages.

Gweru Residents Forum (GRF) director Charles Mazorodze criticised the demolitions which he said had further disempowered unemployed people.

"This is likely to trigger an increase in the crime rate. We therefore call upon council to be transparent and fair in the allocation of new market stalls to make sure that only deserving people are given a chance to do business in a regularized manner.

“Talking about an alternative market place which is not yet there is just but a firefighting measure. I hope this will be addressed soon,” said Mazorodze.







