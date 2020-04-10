Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Gweru’s new Mtapa market to take 4.2k vendors

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, May 14, 2020 / comment : 0

Many illegal market stalls at Kudzanai were demolished



Tinaani Nyabereka.

GWERU - The proposed market site in Mtapa is expected to accommodate some 4 200 regularized informal traders who will pay rates to council, it has been said.
City of Gweru last week assured residents and informal traders that work was already underway at the new market place and vendors were encouraged to go register.
Public Relations Officer Vimbai Chingwaramusee said no informal trader will be allowed to go back to the old site where illegal structures have been demolished.
"Council has started work at the new Mtapa market. We are going to make sure that the World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations on observing social distancing and on hygiene standards are followed. No one is expected to go back to the old stalls,” said Chingwamusee.
The local authority has razed-down market stalls in the Central Business District and at Old TM rank following a government directive to all local authorities to remove illegal structures in their commonages.
Gweru Residents Forum (GRF) director Charles Mazorodze criticised the demolitions which he said had further disempowered unemployed people.
"This is likely to trigger an increase in the crime rate. We therefore call upon council to be transparent and fair in the allocation of new market stalls to make sure that only deserving people are given a chance to do business in a regularized manner.
“Talking about an alternative market place which is not yet there is just but a firefighting measure. I hope this will be addressed soon,” said Mazorodze.



Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)