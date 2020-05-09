



Misa Zimbabwe national chair Golden Maunganidze (centre) addresses the meeting. To his left is Masvingo Star editor Herbert Mutugwi and to his right is Misa Masvingo advocacy committee chair Passmore Kuzipa





TellZim reporter

The media fraternity in Masvingo belatedly commemorated this year’s World Press Freedom Day by engaging the police at a function held at the Civic Centre on May, 09.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo were represented by provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula.

The day is normally observed on May 03 every year.

In his speech, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) national chairperson, Golden Maunganidze said journalists and police needed to work hand in glove to serve the nation in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made efforts to improve our relations with the police and we are optimistic that we will continue to find one another. We need to work more closely with the police to protect citizens by informing them about the pandemic.

"Misa is working flat out to acquire Personal Protective Clothing for journalists in the country because we have seen that journalists are being neglected in the fight against the coronavirus," said Maunganidze.





Part of the group that attended the 2020World Press Freedom Day Comemorations in Masvingo









Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) Masvingo chairperson George Maponga praised the positive working relationship that he said the media and police were striving to build.

"Journalists are forgotten when there is recognition of front line workers but when anything happens, journalists should be there. It’s no surprise that no journalist is among the frontline staff that have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

"We are however pleased with the improving working relations between the media and the police. We want to maintain the dialogue with police bosses as we fight the spread of coronavirus together," said Maponga.

In her own remarks, Mazula appreciated the role being played by the media in the fight against Covid-19.

"The media have become an integral in this fight. My office is open for any media-related issues and the well-being of Masvingo as whole falls upon us as a collective. I urge all of you to report factually and objectively as we seek to combat this deadly virus," said Mazula.

Human rights lawyer, Advocate Derrick Charamba called on government and media advocacy to work harder for the safety of people in face of the pandemic.

"Since the lockdown started, we have dealt with cases of journalists being harassed by the security service personnel so we should remind each other that the media should be protected,” said Charamba.



