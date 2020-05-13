



Moses Ziyambi





The 1000 rapid test kits that Masvingo provincial health authorities received from the national government barely a week ago are finished and all Covid-19 testing has therefore ceased and will only resume once another consignment is received, TellZim has learnt.

Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu told TellZim in an interview that the several dozen citizens who were recently repatriated from neighbouring countries mainly South Africa had put a strain on testing resources.

“We have about 298 people in quarantine at Masvingo Teachers’ College and I am glad that they have all been tested. However, we no longer have any testing kits left so we can’t continue with the testing programme at the moment,” said Shamu.

He could not, however, reveal the time-frames as to when the other batch could be expected to come.

Due to the shortage of test kits, authorities had last conducted tests on April 23 before resuming duty on May 02 after the arrival of the second batch of the test kits.

Some countries like India and UK have condemned millions of test kits imported from two Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics after they were found to be faulty; producing false positive and negative results.