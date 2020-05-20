



Moses Ziyambi





People who are quarantined at Masvingo Teachers’ College complain that they are overcrowded and poorly catered for, making the social distancing concept nearly impossible, TellZim News has learnt.





The people began arriving at the venue on May 06, and most of those quarantined there were repatriated from South Africa.





Today, the place accommodates close to 300 people, mostly Zimbabweans while the rest are Malawians who were detained while on transit from South Africa to their home country.





Some quarantined people, however, told TellZim News the quarantine facilities themselves were a potential coronavirus infection hotspot as social distancing was too difficult to practice at all times.





“Though people do not share rooms, we share every other amenity including bathrooms, toilets and dining space. The dining room is worse because everybody is served at the same time; men and women, hundreds of us crowded there,” said one source.





The quarantined people are accommodated in Masvingo Teachers’ College hostels which they say are not in the best of condition in terms of sanitary facilities.





“The toilets are seldom cleaned and there is no disinfectant being used to clean them. The bathrooms are not scrubbed and there is no detergent used. The problem is we came from different places so there is a risk of infecting one another when the goal is to stop the spread of the virus.





“When we finally get released from here, we might need to practice self-isolation from our own family members once more at our own homes,” said another source.





Others also complained that the food being served was neither adequate nor properly cooked.





The 14 Malawi citizens held, who include a pregnant woman, embarked on hunger strike for three days protesting their continued detention there as they argue that Zimbabwe had no right to intercept them as they were simply in transit to their own home country.



