Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Masvingo Teachers’ College quarantine venue overcrowded

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Friday, May 22, 2020 / comment : 0



Almost 300 people are quarantined at Masvingo Tachers' College


Moses Ziyambi

People who are quarantined at Masvingo Teachers’ College complain that they are overcrowded and poorly catered for, making the social distancing concept nearly impossible, TellZim News has learnt.

The people began arriving at the venue on May 06, and most of those quarantined there were repatriated from South Africa.

Today, the place accommodates close to 300 people, mostly Zimbabweans while the rest are Malawians who were detained while on transit from South Africa to their home country.

Some quarantined people, however, told TellZim News the quarantine facilities themselves were a potential coronavirus infection hotspot as social distancing was too difficult to practice at all times.

“Though people do not share rooms, we share every other amenity including bathrooms, toilets and dining space. The dining room is worse because everybody is served at the same time; men and women, hundreds of us crowded there,” said one source.

The quarantined people are accommodated in Masvingo Teachers’ College hostels which they say are not in the best of condition in terms of sanitary facilities.

“The toilets are seldom cleaned and there is no disinfectant being used to clean them. The bathrooms are not scrubbed and there is no detergent used. The problem is we came from different places so there is a risk of infecting one another when the goal is to stop the spread of the virus.

“When we finally get released from here, we might need to practice self-isolation from our own family members once more at our own homes,” said another source.

Others also complained that the food being served was neither adequate nor properly cooked.

The 14 Malawi citizens held, who include a pregnant woman, embarked on hunger strike for three days protesting their continued detention there as they argue that Zimbabwe had no right to intercept them as they were simply in transit to their own home country.


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)